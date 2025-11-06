Future B2B Best of Show Awards for NAMM 2026 Announced

Future B2B has announced the latest addition to its Best of Show Awards industry honors with a new entry for NAMM 2026.

Anaheim, CA (November 6, 2025)—Future B2B has announced the latest addition to its Best of Show Awards industry honors with a new entry for 2026: Best of Show Awards at NAMM. The awards will highlight the top pro-audio products and services introduced at the January 2026 convention. Exhibiting brands are invited to nominate their new products for consideration ahead of the convention.

A Best of Show Award highlights a pro-audio product that has been thoroughly considered by an expert judge from the trusted industry cornerstones Mix, MusicRadar, AVTechnology and Sound & Video Contractor. The award tells potential customers both at NAMM and online that this is a serious solution worth investigating, one that will bring value and change to their work.

All entries will receive a fully licensed nominee badge to use in both digital and print promotions; winners will receive a press release and social graphic, as well as a fully licensed winner’s badge to aid in-house promotion. All of the winner assets can be used both indefinitely and internationally.

In addition to receiving a trophy on-site at the show to display their success to NAMM attendees, winners will be notified via email and officially announced on the participating Future brands’ websites. Winners will also be featured in promotional material for the awards which includes online articles, newsletters, social posts and subscriber-facing emails.

Products shipping post-show may be nominated, but they must be shown publicly at the NAMM Show in January 2026. Products that are embargoed until the show can also be nominated, and those embargoes will be observed by Mix, MusicRadar, AVTechnology and Sound & Video Contractor. The entry deadline is 11:59 PST, January 9, 2026.

The new venture joins Future’s long-running Best of Show Awards programs held for NAB, InfoComm, ISE and other industry-leading events.

To find out more, visit https://future.swoogo.com/bestofshowat-namm/home