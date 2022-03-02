Oscar-Winning Composer Keeps It Real

Los Angeles, CA (March 2, 2022)—If an Oscar-winning composer performs live, more often than not it seems, they’re either conducting or at least backed by a massive orchestra. Other musicians carrying the load—but for multi-instrumentalist Gustavo Santaolalla, who’s taken home the Academy’s Best Original Score trophy twice for Brokeback Mountain and Babel, it will be a different story when he headlines a rare concert with his band SantaBanda in Los Angeles at Royce Hall (UCLA) on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

In addition to his Oscar wins, Santaolalla received two BAFTA awards, and a Golden Globe for the Brokeback Mountain song “A Love That Will Never Grow Old,” with lyrics by Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin. Those are in addition to his two Grammys and 18 Latin Grammy Awards. “The common denominator in everything I do is emotion. To be able to touch people’s feelings in such a special way is magical. Life has never stopped sending beautiful surprises my way,” said Santaolalla.

Currently, Santaolalla is busier than ever. He wrote the BAFTA-nominated music for both installments of the global video game sensation, The Last Of Us, which is currently being adapted into the highly anticipated HBO series of the same name. Recent composing projects for film and television include: The House (Netflix), NARCOS (Netflix), Promised Land (ABC and Hulu), Maya and the Three (Netflix), and the motion picture Finch, starring Tom Hanks. In addition, the Argentinian native recently produced Break It All (Rompan Todo), Netflix’s mini-series about the history of rock in Latin America.

On the other side of the glass, he has produced 100 albums by Latin American alternative acts like Café Tacvba, Julieta Venegas, Molotov, Juana Molina and Juanes.