Focusrite Intros RedNet A16R MkII and RedNet D16R MkII

Focusrite has announced the release of two new products in the RedNet range of Dante™-enabled Audio-over-IP interfaces: RedNet A16R MkII and RedNet D16R MkII. Both models share the same feature set as their predecessors, including pristine conversion and class-leading audio quality, but now feature level controls for individual input and output channels.

RedNet A16R MkII is a 16×16 line-level analogue interface that is perfect for getting 16 channels of analogue audio on or off a Dante Audio-over-IP network. RedNet D16R MkII is a 16×16 AES3 interface – ideal for interfacing between digital audio equipment (such as consoles and power amplifiers) and a Dante network. Both units feature dual PSUs and primary and secondary networks for redundant operations, with audio switchover in case of power loss or network failure, making them ideal for critical path applications such as broadcast, live sound and post-production

The new functionality allows precise calibration of all inputs and outputs, making the process of accurate alignment of connected equipment more straightforward. Changes to input and output levels – in 1dB increments – are made using the included RedNet Control software. New device profiles for RedNet A16R MkII and RedNet D16R MkII in RedNet Control will feature a trim fader for adjusting input and output levels in 1dB increments. Additional software controls for dim and mute provide greater flexibility over independent I/O channels.

RedNet A16R MkII and RedNet D16R MkII are both available now.