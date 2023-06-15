Focusrite Launches RedNet PCIeNX Dante Interface

High Wycombe, UK (June 14, 2023)—Focusrite has unveiled its new RedNet PCIeNX interface, delivering 128×128 channels of 24-bit/192 kHz audio, intended for high-channel-count Dante workflows, such as working with Dolby Atmos.

Compatible with both PC and Mac, the RedNet PCIeNX integrates with existing hardware, accelerating any Dante workflow. Replacing the previous RedNet PCIeR card, the new card includes a virtual network controller, allowing both audio and control/monitoring over a single Ethernet cable. Focusrite’s PCIe drivers offer native Intel and Apple Silicon compatibility on Mac systems, as well as multi-client ASIO and WDM (multichannel surround and multiple individual channel pairs) on Windows 10/11 systems.

Jack Cole, Focusrite Product Manager (Professional Solutions and Drivers), noted, “RedNet PCIeNX is a highly efficient solution for audio professionals, particularly those working with Dolby Atmos. Its seamless integration and high-channel-count capabilities enable users to handle complex audio projects with ease, providing them with the necessary tools to deliver exceptional results in the immersive audio domain and beyond.”

The RedNet PCIeNX offers dual Ethernet RJ-45 connections, as its dual connections allow for both switched and redundant mode, offering flexible connectivity and the option to have a secondary network in mission-critical situations. Intended to be broadcast-ready, the RedNet PCIeNX supports the latest standards, including AES67 and compliance for SMPTE ST 2110 (DDM required).

RedNet PCIeNX can be pre-ordered now and stock is expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2023.