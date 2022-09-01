Mix’s 2022 New Studio Headphones Roundup, Part 1

It seems like every time you turn your head, there’s another set of pro-level studio headphones available, ready to help you mix away from your studio monitors or, heaven forbid, just kick back and relax. Here’s our look at the latest offerings from the top names in pro-level studio headphones.

AKG K371-BT Headphones

The Harman Professional brand‘s K371-BT serves double-duty as a wired studio headphone (like the AKG K371), while adding Bluetooth (5.0) connectivity for engineers on the go. The over-the-ear, closed-back model was designed for maximum sound isolation and superior bass response. AKG equipped the headphones with hefty 50mm drivers, for an extended frequency range of 5 Hz to 40 kHz. The ear cups are made of memory foam–like material that contours to an individual’s ears for maximum comfort over long periods. Both ear cups swivel by 90 degrees, making the K371-BTs also suitable for DJ use. Three different connector cables are included: 9.8-foot and 3.9-foot straight, and a 9.8-foot coiled.

Audeze MM-500 Manny Marroquin Series

Manny Marroquin has added another job on top of being a Grammy-winning engineer/producer, restaurant owner and owner of Larrabee Studios in Los Angeles. At NAMM in June, Audeze announced that Marroquin would serve as the company’s new Head of Professional Products, introducing him on the show floor alongside the new MM-500 headphones that bear his signature. The MM-500’s 90mm planar magnetic driver features a frequency range of 5 Hz – 50 kHz, with a max SPL of >130 dB and THD+N of <0.1% @ 100 dB SPL, 1 kHz, providing lightning-fast transients, accurate frequency response and trusted mix translation. With premium leather earpads, an adjustable spring steel headband and a machined aluminum structure, the MM-500s weigh a fraction over 1 pound.

KRK Systems KNS 8402

The Nashville-based Gibson subsidiary recently updated its KNS line of studio headphone to the 6402 and 8402, Both models are closed-back, circumaural (over and around the ear) designs with the KNS 8402 updated for and aimed at pro studio use. The KNS series phones use 40mm dynamic drivers with neodymium magnets for a rated impedance of 36 ohms. They are rated at 0.1% total harmonic distortion while handling 500mW per driver. Sensitivity on the KNS 8402 is 97 dBSPL @ 1mW, with maximum SPL of 124 dB. Frequency response is specified as 5 Hz – 23 kHz. All the KNS headphones come in matte black only and are made using an impact-resistant plastic material that makes them super lightweight. The premium leatherette, memory-foam ear cups are easily field-replaceable.

Neumann NDH 30

In May, the German pro-audio mainstay introduced the new NDH 30 open-back headphone as a reference-class studio headphone for mixing and mastering applications in both stereo and immersive formats. While the headphone retains the metal construction of the closed-back NDH 20, it features a new acoustic system design, including optimized and positioned dynamic drivers intended to recall planar magnetic transducers. It is said to have a low harmonic distortion and uses frequency-selective absorbers to shape an even response across the audio spectrum. Long-term comfort was a consideration addressed with large, soft earpads, and aiding transportation, the headphone is foldable. The company also touts the headphone’s spatial resolution, attributing it to the fact that the drivers are made “to extremely low tolerances” and because it comes with an “internally balanced cable, which improves channel separation.”

Rode NTH-100

The Australian microphone manufacturer has released an increasing number of products aimed at podcasters and content creators. Earlier this year, the company introduced its first-ever headphone: the NTH-100 professional over-ear model. Built in Sydney and featuring a modular design, the phones sport custom-matched 40mm dynamic drivers based around a custom voice coil with a four-layer aluminum alloy as its core, a stiff triple-layer Mylar diaphragm, and a rare-earth neodymium magnet, aiming to provide low levels of distortion and an accurate response across a broad frequency range. The ergonomic ear cups and headband cushions are outfitted with Alcantra-covered memory-foam for noise isolation; their interiors contain a CoolTech gel which absorbs and dissipates heat in an effort to lessen listening fatigue. In a nice touch, both ear cups feature an input for the included dual-ended TRRS cable.