iZotope Announces RX 11

Berlin, Germany—iZotope, a part of Native Instruments, has announced RX 11, the latest version of its software toolkit for intelligent audio repair. Featuring a powerful standalone editor and a full suite of plug-ins, RX 11 adds state-of-the-art machine learning technology, along with new tools and improved modules.

RX 11 comes in three tiers—Elements, Standards, and Advanced. Each offers new features:

Dialogue Isolate [Standard, Advanced]: The Dialogue Isolate module has been overhauled with a new neural network and now includes Dialogue De-Reverb, allowing users to control noise and unwanted reverb in real time. Available in RX Standard for the first time, with the highest-quality mode and multi-band processing reserved for RX Advanced.

Loudness Optimize [Standard, Advanced]: Get the most out of your masters with the new Loudness Optimize module for controlling the LUFS algorithm to maximize your music’s perceived loudness for streaming platforms. A smart Learn function analyzes every opportunity to optimize your song to sound its loudest and best.

Streaming Preview [Standard, Advanced]: The new Streaming Preview module lets you hear how different services like Spotify, Apple Music, etc., will adjust your music, so there are no surprises after release.

Music Rebalance [Standard, Advanced]: A new, cutting-edge neural network allows you to easily create instrumentals and vocal stems from a full mix, prep for a remix, or make changes when you don’t have access to the stems.

Repair Assistant [Elements, Standard, Advanced]: The next generation of Repair Assistant includes upgraded machine learning for improved quality and speed, and additional controls for more flexibility.

Mid/Side mode [Standard, Advanced]: Visualize and manipulate the center and side components of your audio in the RX app, so you can apply processing from any module to the center and side components of audio, separately. This opens up greater flexibility for repair tasks, making it possible to address issues only present in the mid channel or just the sides individually.

Dialogue Contour [Advanced only]: The new Formant and Variation controls let you adjust the character and expressivity of a voice, ensuring your dialogue edits are delivered seamlessly, no matter how many takes are stitched together.

Spectral Editor ARA [Standard, Advanced]: Use the spectrogram to find and fix issues without ever leaving your DAW. Spectral Editor now includes Gain, De-click, and De-hum processing, along with Spectral Repair. Currently available for Apple Logic Pro (in Rosetta mode) with additional host support coming in a free update this summer.

Audio Devices Refresh [Standard, Advanced]: Quickly refresh audio devices in Preferences, without restarting the RX app.