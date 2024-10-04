iZotope Aurora Reverb Plug-in Debuts

Berlin, Germany (October 4, 2024)—iZotope has introduced an “intelligent reverb” plug-in—Aurora—which uses “adaptive unmasking technology” in an effort to ensure that the root sound remains clear when reverb is added to a track.

The second product in iZotope’s Catalyst Series, Aurora carves out space dynamically according to the company, with an aim of creating clear mixes without long plug-in chains to tidy up the results of reverb addition. That said, the plug-in is intended to be used for deep reverbs.

The plug-in is built around intuitive controls, letting users adjust parameters to dial in both reverb and unmasking effects quickly. Nonetheless, the plug-in offers more than 60 presets across six different reverb types (hall, room, chamber, plate, ambience, cathedral), so Aurora offers a range of adaptive spaces that can fit into a variety of projects.

Sounds can be further customized by fine-tuning the reverb character with Pre-Delay/Decay controls, width adjustments, and on-board high-pass and low-pass filters

Aurora is priced at $49 USD for the full purchase version, though there is a limited-time crossgrade from any paid iZotope product running $39 USD through October 15, 2024.

As the second release in the Catalyst Series, Aurora comes on the heels of Plasma, a new adaptive tube saturation plug-in, which debuted in early September.