iZotope Plasma Tube Saturation Plug-in Debuts

Berlin, Germany (September 12, 2024)—Plasma, a new adaptive tube saturator plug-in, debuts today as the first entry in The Catalyst Series, a new line of plugs from iZotope.

Plasma’s calling card is its use of “Flux Saturation” technology that the company says will apply tube saturation only where and when it’s needed to enhance a track. The aim is to apply dynamic processing to the effect, allowing for a more nuanced, balanced useage, rather than a static effect that affects everything the same.

According to iZotope Flux Saturation identifies which frequency areas need boosting and applies tube saturation to only those areas, and only when it’s needed. Plasma applies Flux Saturation according to one of 24 target profiles; users can pick a profile to tailor Plasma’s processing to the audio at hand. That adaptive saturation can be further defined through the use of Attack and Release settings.

Using Channel Modes and Frequency Handles, engineers can add saturation where they want it, making Plasma focus processing on specific frequencies, the mid or side channels, and transient or sustain parts of the audio. As might be expected, there are a few dozen presets onhand as well.

iZotope Plasma is available for $49, or $39 through September 26 for those who already own iZotope products.