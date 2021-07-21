Allen & Heath, Audix Team for ProFactory Mic Presets

New York, NY (July 21, 2021) — Allen & Heath and Audix collaborated to create a new set of ProFactory microphone presets for Allen & Heath Qu, SQ and Avantis digital mixers.

While the two companies first teamed up to create ProFactory presets for the Qu in 2018, the new collection spans a wider range of microphones and applications and additionally makes the ProFactory presets available for SQ and Avantis mixers. The 30 presets cover 18 microphones from Oregon-based Audix, including the D2, D4, D6, i5 and OM range of vocal microphones, and provides optimized EQ starting points for engineers of all abilities in live and recording/streaming applications.

“Audix microphones and Allen & Heath digital mixers have proven to be a very popular combination, even before we released the original Qu presets three years ago,” comments Keith Johnson, Qu/SQ product manager at Allen & Heath. “With both Audix and Allen & Heath expanding their product ranges since then, it seems like the perfect time to revisit our collaboration and bring the benefits to more users than ever before.”

“In high-stress environments like festivals or corporate events, having these presets will save an engineer valuable time by simply having predetermined starting points for typical adjustments like HPF’s and EQ,” says Steve Young, director of US Sales at Audix. “For professional engineers, these settings will likely be close to what you dial in for every show, but for beginners, they will eliminate a ton of guesswork.”

The presets are available as a free download from the Allen & Heath website – www.allen-heath.com/profactory-presets