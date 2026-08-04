Audix DP7X Drum Mic Package Debuts

Audix is building on the legacy of its DP7 seven-piece kit with the introduction of its new DP7X professional drum microphone package.

Wilsonville, OR (August 4, 2026)—Microphones evolve through multiple models over the years, and now drum mic bundles do too, as Audix is building on the legacy of its DP7 seven-piece kit with the introduction of its new DP7X professional drum microphone package.

Intended for use capturing a standard five-piece drum kit, the DP7X is updated in a number of ways, most notably the addition of the D6X dynamic kick drum microphone, which replaces the original D6. The D6X sports Audix’s exclusive VLM (Very Low Mass) diaphragm, able to net distortion-free sound capture up to 144 dB SPL.

The D6X features a unique, recessed, tool-free switch that provides engineers with three distinct frequency response profiles—Deep, Balanced and Natural. Deep, which retains the pre-shaped D6 sonic performance, delivering a modern, deep sound, while Balanced serves up a more traditional kick drum voice focused on the mids and upper mid-range, and Natural highlights an adjusted high-end roll-off and fuller mid-range.

One mic does not a bundle make, however, and the DP7X has a half-dozen other offerings in its nylon case: the i5 snare dynamic cardioid mic; a pair of D2 rack tom mics based around VLM Type B technology; the D4 floor tom dynamic hypercardioid microphone utilizing VLM Type D technology; and two ADX51 overhead condenser microphones featuring 14mm gold-sputtered diaphragms and cardioid pickup patterns.

Also found in the DP7X case are professional mounting hardware and accessories, including four DVice spring-loaded rim-mount clamps, three DClip heavy-duty mic clips, one MC1 nylon clip, and two WS81C foam windscreens for the overhead condensers.

The Audix DP7X is shipping now with an MSRP of $1,299.