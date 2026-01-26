Austrian Audio Debuts First Kick Mic and Drum Mic Kit

Anaheim, CA (January 26, 2026)—At the NAMM Show, Austrian Audio introduced its first large-diaphragm condenser bass drum microphone, the OC-B6, featuring the new CKR6-B capsule, and the DMK1 drum mic kit.

The OC-B6 is engineered to capture the pure sound of a bass drum. Based on Austrian Audio’s original swivel joint design (introduced with OD5 and OC7) the OC-B6 offers 220-degree rotation for flexibility and accuracy in miking up any bass drum.

The OC-B6 can handle high SPLs and the “B” version of the CKR6 capsule doubles the distance between diaphragm and electrode and features a lower-tuned resonance frequency. The result is “enormous headroom and a subtly refined frequency response,” the company says.

The microphone’s one-inch CKR6-B large-diaphragm true condenser capsule is purpose-built to withstand and reproduce extreme sound pressure levels. An optimized subsonic filter eliminates acoustic content below 18 Hz, reducing infrasound that could otherwise limit available headroom in the mix. It houses fully discrete electronics with no integrated chips for fast transient response and clarity. The compact design features an integrated thread for direct attachment to mic stands. Every capsule and mic is hand-built and individually measured in Vienna, Austria.

To coincide with the release, Austrian Audio has also introduced the Drum Microphone Kit DMK1, a professional solution for miking an entire drum set, whether on stage or in the studio. It features seven condenser microphones, three of which are large-diaphragm condenser mics, and one dynamic mic, housed in a compact, waterproof case.