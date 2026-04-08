Allen & Heath Avantis V2.0 Update Expands Channel Count, Effects

The upcoming release of Avantis firmware V2.0 will add channels, busses, effects, expanded RF support and more.

New York, NY (April 8, 2026)—Allen & Heath introduced its Avantis dual-screen console in 2019 and the desk was a hit out of the box, followed four years later by the smaller, single-screen version, Avantis Solo. Now users of both desks can expect good things ahead with the upcoming release of Avantis firmware V2.0, which A&H says will add channels, busses, effects, expanded RF support and more.

For dPack owners, V2.0 will add a lot, as the update will increase input channels from 64 to 96, expand configurable mix busses from 42 to 56, and push simultaneous Dyn8 processing instances from 16 to 24.

Also joining dPack in V2.0 is CompStortion, a DEEP emulation of a familiar hardware compressor, bringing with it a range of attack and release times, distortion modes, and Smash and Brit modes.

The V2.0 update will also add support for the new RackUltra FX module, which combines FPGA and ARM processing to bring dLive’s effects architecture to dPack-enabled Avantis mixers. Available as a factory-fitted option in new units, or as a service center upgrade for existing owners, the module adds eight RackUltra FX engines, providing access to a suite of premium effects, including reverbs, vocal processors, distortion, saturation and harmonizers.

On the RF front, Avantis’ RF Integration will be expanded to include the Shure SLX-D wireless microphone system, joining existing support for multiple Shure and Sennheiser systems.

New workflow enhancements will include Smart Rotaries for contextual control of processing units such as preamps, effects, Dyn8s, and PEQs,which can be enabled via SoftKey, while existing rotary control options have also been expanded. Channel Libraries will now support additional parameters and mix contributions, Dyn8 units will now be gang-able, and channels and busses will be able to be unmuted from mute groups or DCAs.

Allen & Heath reports V2.0 will be available for download “soon” on the Resources page of its website.