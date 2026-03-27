Days of Yore Debuts with Handmade Effects Hardware

Boutique audio hardware manufacturer Days of Yore is taking an artisanal approach to creating analog effects.

Montreal, Canada (March 27, 2026)—Boutique audio manufacturers are nothing new, but Days of Yore is taking an artisanal approach to creating analog effects. Based in Montreal, the startup is launching with five distinct products in its lineup, all handcrafted and intended to provide as much visual pizzazz as audible.

Co-founders Kassia Lemieux and Daniel Rouleau noted in a statement, “We created Days Of Yore for artists who desire something different; whether you’re an artist, engineer, musician, producer, or even a collector, we’re here to fuel your creativity.”

The company is offering a variety of hardware effects—Echoic Drift, Lost Contact, Passive Matrix Mixer, Pulse Mirage, and The Tower Spring Reverb—all of which are covered by a five-year limited warranty.

Echoic Drift (MAP: $1,199.00 USD) is a compact spring reverb housed in a black walnut enclosure with top panel-positioned controls. A larger version is available in the form of the Tower Spring Reverb (MAP: $3,599.00 USD), which stands 41 inches tall; it includes audio insert capability, remote footswitch operation, and top panel-positioned controls.

Those who are forever searching for new effect pedals will be interested in Lost Contact (MAP: $199.00 USD), an extreme-gain distortion pedal, and Pulse Mirage (MAP: $399.00 USD), a fuzz pedal with considerable range and a dual-adjustable oscillator section.

Perhaps the most distinctive item in the Days of Yore lineup is the Passive Matrix Mixer (MAP: $999.00 USD), a five-in/five-out matrix mixer that can be used as a creative feedback engine, splitter and summer.

Burbank, CA-based independent shop Perfect Circuit is Days of Yore’s distribution partner, shipping across the globe.