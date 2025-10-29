Pro Sound Effects CORE 7 Sound Effects Library Bundle Debuts

Brooklyn, NY (October 29, 2025)—Pro Sound Effects has released CORE 7, the latest update to its flagship sound effects library bundle series. The new edition sports more than 1.3 million sounds across 650-plus categories, including 112,000 new sounds and 13 new libraries.

Intended for use in film, television, games, advertising, and immersive media, CORE 7 offers a sonic palette from Oscar-winners and top recordists. Of course, while users can likely find appropriate sounds when there’s 1.3 million to choose from, finding those sounds can be challenging. With that in mind, CORE 7 uses detailed metadata with Universal Category System (UCS) in order to provide better search results, helping users save time.

Accessing the platform is straight-forward, as users can get instant cloud access via the PSE website or desktop app, and then download locally into an existing workflow. Licensing aspects are likewise simple, as users get lifetime, royalty-free, commercial usage, and custom multi-user licensing agreements are available to reduce the risk of non-compliance and legal headaches.

Monthly or annual subscription plans provide affordable, on-demand access to the entire CORE library without large upfront costs. Every sound in CORE 7 can also be searched, previewed, and purchased individually for $5.

“CORE 7 reflects our commitment to giving creative professionals the tools they need to deliver world-class audio faster and more efficiently,” said Douglas Price, founder and CEO of Pro Sound Effects. “By expanding our library with over 112,000 new sounds this year, including collaborations with Oscar-winning sound artists Mark Mangini, Richard King, Alan Howarth, Dave Whitehead, and renowned nature recordist Chris Watson, we’re ensuring our users stay ahead of the creative and technical demands of today’s media landscape.”