Allen & Heath Launches Avantis Solo Mixer

New York, NY (October 23, 2023)—Building on the success of its original Avantis mixer first released in 2019, Allen & Heath has unveiled the new Avantis Solo—a 12-fader, single-screen desk that provides the same 64-channel, 42 bus architecture as the original but reduces its footprint by nearly 50 percent.

Avantis Solo is built around XCVI, Allen & Heath’s 96 kHz FPGA engine, offering full onboard processing and 12 RackExtra FX slots, all while reportedly running at 0.7 ms latency. Control is handled via the 12 faders across 6 layers, providing a total of 72 fader strips; there’s also an HD 15.6” touchscreen with dedicated rotary controls and 18 assignable SoftKeys, all connected under the Avantis line’s Continuity UI, the same as the dual-screen Avantis.

In terms of onboard I/O, the Avantis Solo has both a half-dozen XLR analog inputs and a half-dozen XLR analog outputs, plus AES (Stereo In, Stereo Out). The integrated SLink port enables connection to Everything I/O, Allen & Heath’s ecosystem of remote expanders, plus the ME Personal Mixing System.

dLive/Avantis option cards can find a home inside the Avantis Solo, as a pair of I/O Ports allow the use of the full range of cards, including Dante, Waves, gigaACE, MADI and more, expanding the scope for system integration, digital splits and multitrack recording. Avantis Solo is also compatible with the full range of IP Controllers.

Out of the box, Avantis Solo includes full-fat channel processing and FX, Automatic Mic Mixing (AMM), plus Allen & Heath’s RTA engine and in-mixer Shure and Sennheiser RF integration. The desk can also be upgraded to dPack, which outfits the Avantis Solo with dLive processing, including the Dyn8 dynamics engine (up to 16 instances), Allen & Heath’s DEEP Compressors and Expanders, plus the Dual-Stage Valve preamp. dPack purchasers automatically receive all future DEEP and FX updates at no cost, ensuring their investment is future-proof.

Users can work in Avantis Director software, which enables online control and offline editing, while the MixPad app grants remote wireless mixing via iPad. Performers benefit from the OneMix iOS app and the upcoming, cross-platform, Avantis4You app, both of which offer personal monitor mixing from the stage.