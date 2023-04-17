Erica Synths Zen Delay Virtual – Mix Product of the Week

Significantly more than just a delay, this digital version of the Erica Synths Zen Delay hardware processor includes both a plug-in and a standalone version.

Zen Delay Virtual combines a sonically versatile delay engine with filter and LFO sections. The result is an impressive range of sonic possibilities for music production, sound design, DJing and more.

Delay controls include standard parameters such as Delay Time, Feedback and Dry/Wet. The Delay Mode knob lets you switch between five delay algorithms: Tape, Tape Pingpong, Digital Pingpong, Digital and Vintage. You can also use it to turn off the delay if you want to use the filter section independently.

The Drive knob lets you dial in analog-modeled tube delay, which affects the signal whether or not the Delay is on.

Filter controls include Resonance, VCF Cutoff (frequency) and a VCF mode control for switching between LP (low-pass), BP (band-pass), HP (high-pass) and Bypass.

Two other screens are available besides the main GUI: Modulation and Preset Manager. The former includes banks of controls corresponding to different aspects of the ZDV. For example, the Time Modulation section lets you modulate the delay time.

The Digital Modulation section impacts only the Digital and Digital Pingpong delay modes. The third section is Cutoff Modulation. It offers controls for modulation of the Delay Time and the Sample Rate in the Digital Mod section.

Zen Delay Virtual is still a powerful tool, even if you’re somewhat tech-averse. The Preset Manager page lets you easily switch between presets that show off the variety of sounds you can get from the plug-in (or the standalone application).

The preset list can be sorted by Name, Category or Creator and locked/unlocked status. The Lock function lets you protect presets from accidental changes or deletions. You can save your own presets without overwriting existing ones.

The price is € 99.00, which, at the exchange rate at the time of this writing, is a little under $110.

Get more information from the Zen Delay Virtual page on the Erica Synths website.