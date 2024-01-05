L-Acoustics LC16D — A Mix Product of the Week

L-Acoustics has introduced its first multichannel network converter, the LC16D, designed to facilitate conversion to Milan AVB.

Designed to facilitate conversion of up to 80 legacy inputs and outputs to Milan AVB, the LC16D is built into a single-rackspace chassis with a redundant power supply. The unit can accommodate 16 channels (8 x AES3) of AES/EBU at 44.1, 48 or 96 kHz with independent Asynchronous Sample Rate Conversion (ASRC) via rear-panel DB25 connectors; 64 channels of MADI at 48 kHz (32 channels at 96 kHz) via rear-panel BNC connector; and 128 channels of Milan AVB (16 streams of 8) using Neutrik etherCON connectivity. Word clock may be sourced internally, via the network, MADI or AES/EBU.

LC16D parameters are remotely controlled using an embedded web interface. Any device with a web browser and IP connection can be used to control, configure and manage LC16D parameters including basic settings, channel mapping and setup of the four GPIOs (General Purpose Inputs and Outputs).

Ten onboard memories can be used to store and load user configurations; the configurations may also be saved to a remote device, making it possible to build a library of presets for backup or transfer between multiple units.

The LC16D was designed as a plug-and-play device, with all legacy digital inputs and outputs presented to the Milan AVB streams with one-to-one channel mapping by default (dynamic channel mapping is also available).

An internal universal power supply is connected via a V-lock-compatible IEC connector, and both etherCON ports support Power over Ethernet (PoE), allowing up to three levels of seamless power redundancy to be connected simultaneously.