d&b audiotechnik CCL System – A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (January 28, 2025)—d&b audiotechnik has launched the first product in its new CL Series, the Compact Cardioid Line Array System. CCL features a revised implementation of a patented d&b design, making the cardioid directivity and electroacoustic performance formerly available only in d&b SL Series models accessible to a wider range of installations and events.

One of its selling points? The system provides broadband directivity control with low-frequency cardioid pattern control in a passive design, enabling single-channel amplifier operation.

CCL employs two 7-inch front-firing drivers, two 5-inch side-firing drivers, and two newly-designed 1.75-inch-exit high-frequency compression drivers. The design is said to combine superior low-frequency and broadband directional control with exceptional high-frequency headroom and minimal distortion.

CCL is intended to reduce system complexity and cost by requiring fewer amplification channels while reducing weight and utilizing less truck space. When the CCL Flying frame is used, up to 24 cabinets can be flown in vertical columns.

CCL will be available in mobile (CCL) and installed (CCLi) configurations with two different horizontal dispersion options: 80 degrees (CCL8) and 120 degrees (CCL12). Dimensions and weight of both models is identical: 8.23 x 23.35 x 14 inches, 38.8 pounds.

Nominal impedance is 8Ω and power handling capacity is 400 watts RMS/1200 watts peak 10 mS. Frequency response is stated as 60 Hz to 18 kHz, and maximum SPL is > 136 dB.

Complementing the CL System is d&b audiotechnik’s new CCL-SUB, a flyable subwoofer with a cardioid dispersion pattern. CCL-SUB utilizes a 15-inch driver in a bass-reflex design facing to the front, plus a 10-inch driver in a two-chamber bandpass design radiating to the rear. The arrangement and tuning yield a cardioid dispersion pattern using a single amplifier channel. Frequency response is stated as 40 Hz to 150 Hz, and CCL-SUB is available in mobile and install versions.

CCL and CCL-SUB enclosures can be powered using d&b audiotechnik’s 40D, D40, D80, and D90 amplifiers, with each amplifier supporting up to eight loudspeakers in any combination or load condition while delivering full output without any headroom restrictions.

The CCL system will be available in the first half of 2025.