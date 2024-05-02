Eventide H3000 Mk II Plug-Ins Debut

Eventide updates its line of plug-ins emulating the legendary H3000 Harmonizer with new Mk II editions.

Little Ferry, NJ (May 1, 2024)—Eventide has launched new, second-generation editions of its H3000 plug-ins, emulating the company’s recording and live sound mainstay, the H3000 Harmonizer.

The original H3000 was first released in 1988, ushering in a new range of features and effects to the Eventide Harmonizer line, as if offered 11 effects algorithms and 100 presets. As a pitch-changer and a programmable multi-effects unit, its effects included stereo delays, reverbs, pitch-shifters, harmonizers, band delays, pitch-shifted stereo delays and reverbs, stutter effects, a vocoder, a string modeler, phaser effects and a sampler.

The company aims to bring it into the digital age with the Eventide H3000 Mk II plug-in editions—The Factory Mk II multi-FX plug-in and Band Delays Mk II plug-in.

The new plug-ins feature new modeling of the analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converter sections of the original H3000; filter recreations to replicate the resonance and self-oscillation behavior of the hardware; and modern graphics that highlight the design of the H3000 Harmonizer, now with a resizable user interface.

The Factory Mk II contains more than 600 effects presets, tailored for both music and sound design applications. A total of 18 effect blocks—including delays, amplitude modulators, envelope followers, pitch shifters, filters and more—can be combined with a streamlined patching workflow. The Factory Mk II also features assignable macro soft keys along with full MIDI control.

Meanwhile, the Band Delays Mk II features eight bands of filtered delays and contains more than 100 presets including sweeping comb filters, auto-panning delays and more, all derived from the original H3000 Harmonizer studio processor. Users can access a range of delays, filtering, stereo-widening, and dynamic rhythmic effects directly from the DAW.

The Factory Mk II is priced at $199 (cross grade from previous version: $99), and the Band Delays Mk II plug-in is priced at $149 (crossgrade from previous version: $69).