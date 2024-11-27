‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’ Adds ‘Gladiator II’ Audio Team

The free Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season virtual event has added a talk with the ‘Gladiator II’ audio team to the agenda.

Los Angeles, CA (November 26, 2024)— The annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, has added a panel with the audio team behind Gladiator II. The event, taking place Friday, December 6, 2024, will highlight sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films. Newly added to the agenda is a panel with the audio team behind Gladiator II, presented by Paramount.

Ridley Scott films are a sound team’s dream job, with rich environments, spectacular action scenes and compelling storylines. With Gladiator II, it’s back to ancient Rome and the Coliseum, with swords, catapults and, this time around, an epic naval battle. The audio team panel will include:

Matt Collinge, Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer

Danny Sheehan, Supervising Sound Editor

Stephane Bucher, Production Sound Mixer

To catch this panel, as well as ones on Alien: Romulus, Conclave, Deadpool & Wolverine, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, Joker: Folie À Deux, Kingdom of The Planet of the Apes, Maria, Nickel Boys, Nosferatu, Wicked and The Wild Robot, register now for the free online event!