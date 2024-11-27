‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’ Adds ‘Gladiator II’ Audio Team

Los Angeles, CA (November 26, 2024)— The annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, has added a panel with the audio team behind Gladiator II. The event, taking place Friday, December 6, 2024, will highlight sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.
Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films. Newly added to the agenda is a panel with the audio team behind Gladiator II, presented by Paramount.
Ridley Scott films are a sound team’s dream job, with rich environments, spectacular action scenes and compelling storylines. With Gladiator II, it’s back to ancient Rome and the Coliseum, with swords, catapults and, this time around, an epic naval battle. The audio team panel will include:
Matt Collinge, Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer
Danny Sheehan, Supervising Sound Editor
Stephane Bucher, Production Sound Mixer
To catch this panel, as well as ones on Alien: Romulus, Conclave, Deadpool & Wolverine, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, Joker: Folie À Deux, Kingdom of The Planet of the Apes, Maria, Nickel Boys, Nosferatu, Wicked and The Wild Robot, register now for the free online event!