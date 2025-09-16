Air MusicTech Lauches Fly Tape II Cassette Plug-In

Much like vinyl, cassette culture is back, and helping to bring a little of that lo-fi feel to your sound is Air MusicTech’s Fly Tape II plug-in.

New York, NY (September 16, 2025)—Much like vinyl, cassette culture is back, and helping to bring a little of that lo-fi feel to your sound is Air MusicTech’s Fly Tape II plug-in. Created with the help of MSXII Sound Design, the plug was originally an iOS app, but is now available for use in DAWs and MPCs by pros who want the retro vibe of a freshly unwrapped Maxell XLII 90 from Sam Goody’s.

Fly Tape II can add a variety of analog-style tape effects to a production in real time; in all, there’s eight specialized tape-inspired effects: Speed (with four speed settings), Saturation (with three modes), Warble (with seven-character settings), Lo-Fi, Brake (with four speed settings and eight-character settings), Reverse, Mute and Stutter (with eight time-division settings). But while imperfections are cool, the plug-in also lets you control just how imperfect things will get.

Fly Tape II supports VST, VST3, and AU formats on desktop, and is compatible with MPC standalone devices running v2.15.1, v3.5, or later.

“It’s an honor to bring Fly Tape II, one of our favorite performance apps, over to MPC and desktop for music producers worldwide,” said Michael Simpson, founder & CEO of MSXII Sound Design. “Fly Tape II embodies so many of the things we love about mangling audio. Whether that’s glitchy stutters, half-speed vibes, tape warble, saturation or tape stop variations, Fly Tape II has it all.”

For the plug-in’s launch, the initial price of Fly Tape II is $24.99 before going up to the MSRP of $49.99. It can also be purchased as part of the Tape Series Bundle, introing at $44.99 before going to a MSRP of $89.98).