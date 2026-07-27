fedDSP Opto Optical Compressor Plug-In Debuts

fedDSP’s new Opto plug-in provides users with four different optical compressors to opt from.

Sheffield, UK (July 27, 2026)—fedDSP has introduced its latest plug-in, Opto, which provides users with four different optical compressors to choose from, allowing them to find the right match for the task.

According to fedDSP, the plug-in is “built to deliver smooth gain reduction, real musical movement, and finished tone without sounding forced.”

With that in mind, the four modes are numbered Zero through Three, and each offers a different feel. Zero is designed to have a clean, modern feel to it, offering transparent compression, while One is said to be smoother and more polished, as it was designed for vocals and loops. Two sports a vintage vibe that is reportedly slower and warmer, making it appropriate for vocals, basses, pianos and other acoustic elements. Lastly, Three is the fastest of the batch, intended for imparting punch.

Controls on Opto include Drive, which adds body and harmonic density; Trafo, a transformer emulation; and Detai, an upward compressor that lifts quieter information. The main editor includes Clarity, Tone and Depth controls as well.

Advanced settings include tools such as high-pass and low-pass filters, parallel mix knob, dual mono/stereo modes, auto gain and a variable sidechain HPF.

Opto is available now at an introductory price of £35 before moving to its regular price of £75 after August 6, 2026.