Fuse Audio Labs’ Tube Lab Channel Strip Plug-In Debuts

Fuse Audio Labs has introduced its latest vintage-inspired plug-in: Tube Lab, an old-school channel strip plug-in that’s intended to be pushed a little too hard.

Duesseldorf, Germany (April 2, 2026)—Fuse Audio Labs has introduced its latest vintage-inspired plug-in: Tube Lab, an old-school channel strip plug-in that’s intended to be pushed a little too hard. The plug adds character by being overdriven, and provides users with a multi-tube preamp, a Baxandall-style EQ and an optical leveler combination to play with.

The Tube Amplifier (preamp), Baxandall Equalizer, and Optical Leveler (opto compressor) sections can be put into whatever order you want, both visually and within the actual signal flow, so users don’t have to settle for a fixed signal path. Tube Lab lets engineers configure tube flavors and module order as desired to find a preferred tone.

The Tube Amplifier section offers a variety of classic tube types, from 12AT7, 12AU7, and 12AX7 to 6DJ8 and 12DW7, each bringing its own balance of headroom, density and grit to provide a number of distinct tonal behaviors. Meanwhile, the three-band Baxandall Equalizer shapes tone as a classic EQ would, and the Optical Leveler offers both Classic and Modern modes with optional Automatic Gain Control)for smooth, musical results.

Tube Lab debuts today at the Fuse Audio website with a promo price of $29 USD through May 2, 2026, when it moves to its regular $69.00 US cost. A 14-day trial version is available at the website.