fedDSP Wants to Tell Your Drums to Hush

Hush, the latest plug-in from fedDSP, is out to tame your drums, working as a source-aware drum gate and debleed processor.

Sheffield, UK (July 9, 2026)—Hush, the latest plug-in from fedDSP, is out to tame your drums, working as a source-aware drum gate and debleed processor created with the aim of keeping drum levels in line while preserving tone.

The result of more than eight months of development, testing and refinement, Hush sports a rudimentary set of controls over its source-aware intelligent detection system and feature four modes: Basic, Kick, Snare and Toms, plus visual threshold control, sidechain hpf and lpf, and transient shaping.

Each mode is tailored to the specific drum source with the intention of maintaining body and attack while rejecting spill and cymbal bleed—essentially maintaining the shell’s decay natural while rejecting bleed and unwanted drums. This means you get total control of your natural drums and fewer reasons to reach for samples.

Hush offers two workflows: Mixing Mode, for extreme precision and preserved transients, and ultra-low latency Live Mode, for immediate response when tracking or performing. Mixing Mode adds a little latency so the lookahead stages can work with greater precision.

Debleed, however, takes an entirely different approach to gating: After the gate stage, it helps pull back cymbal wash, kit spill and post-hit clutter once the drum hit has come through.