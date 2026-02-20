Harrison Tape Saturator Plug-In Debuts

The Harrison Tape Saturator plug-in is aimed at engineers who want the sound of 2-track reel-to-reel tape machines in a digital workflow.

Nashville, TN (February 20, 2026)—Today’s audio pros may work in digital but they miss the sound of analog tape—and with that in mind, Harrison Audio has introduced its new plug-in, the Harrison Tape Saturator, aimed at engineers who want the sound of 2-track reel-to-reel tape machines without all the maintenance, momentum-killing rewinding and so forth.

The Harrison Tape Saturator is modelled on classic machines, looking to imbue tracks with the character of analog tape, ranging from warmth and cohesion to rich saturation. According to Harrison, Tape Saturator enhances an audio signal with layers of even and odd order harmonics, thickening the low end, smoothing out the top, and taming the transients.

The plug-in sports dedicated input and output gain controls along with metering to both show users how hard they’re driving the Tape Saturator and let them monitor the final output level.

A Fidelity Selector lets you choose from five tape grades, with “Best” offering the highest headroom and widest bandwidth with minimal distortion. Lower the selector, and you’ll introduce more “character”—i.e. lo-fi analog vibe.

Users can also switch between multiple tape speeds, from high-quality 60 ips to 1 7/8 ips like an old-school cassette four-track from your attic. Other controls onboard include Drive, which manages saturation intensity; Flutter, which introduces variations and pitch fluctuations in tape speed; Dropouts, and Hiss. A variety of presets are included to help speed things up (figuratively).

The Harrison Tape Saturator is available in the Harrison eStore at an introductory price of $29 before rising to $49.