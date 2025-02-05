Inside Blackbird, Nathan Chapman Team for Online Course

Nashville, TN (February 5, 2025)—Countless hits have been recorded inside Nashville’s Blackbird Studios over the years, and in recent times, the studio has expanded into content production and education with its Inside Blackbird video subscription service. Inside Blackbird’s latest creation is a collaboration with three-time Grammy Award-winning producer Nathan Chapman as he presents a new course, “Building a Song with Nathan Chapman.”

Chapman, whose credits include producing Taylor Swift’s first five albums, is credited with multiple multi-platinum selling albums and fourteen #1 hits. His additional recording credits include Lady A, Kesha, Michael Bublé, Kylie Minogue, Dan + Shay, and Lionel Richie.

The standalone course is designed as a complete learning experience, offering more than 10 hours of instruction. Topics covered include songwriting fundamentals, theory, and structure; advanced production techniques and workflow; vocal tracking methods; multi-instrument layering approaches; audio mixing guidance; and advice on the functional role of a producer. Viewers do not need to work from a fully outfitted studio as Chapman provides adaptable instruction that anyone can replicate with basic recording equipment.

Illustrating those topics throughout the video course, Chapman guides viewers through the multi-day process of producing singer-songwriter Brynn Elliott’s original composition “Shiny Happy People,” exploring arrangement possibilities, tracking instruments and vocals, and then mixing down the session file.

“Partnering with Inside Blackbird for this course was a natural fit,” says Chapman. “It’s important to me and to John McBride that we pass this hard-earned knowledge to the next generation of music makers. It can take a lot of hard work to get really good at this, but that’s where the real joy happens. We want to help jump start that level of experience. While we’re filming in a world-class facility, everything taught can be replicated with basic audio gear and entry-level software, making this knowledge accessible to anyone passionate about creating music.”

“Building a Song with Nathan Chapman” is available now for a one-time fee of $39.