QuickMix – Aug .18, 2025: KIT Plugins, Renkus-Heinz, Alto Pro, Genelec Scholarships, More!

New York, NY (August 18, 2025)—Today’s QuickMix:
- KIT Plugins has released its new NP A67 plug-in, which emulates a custom-modified Altec 1567A tube mixer/preamp used at the legendary Norman Petty Studios in Clovis, New Mexico, reknowned for its early recordings of Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison and others. The first of numerous planned releases between KIT and Norman Petty Studios, the preamp/EQ plug-in runs $49 and is intended for adding “tube warmth, musical saturation, natural compression and subtle harmonic color,” according to the company.
- Alto Professional is expanding its TrueSonic family with two new column array systems—the TS108C (600W) and TS112C (1200W)—designed for musicians, DJs and others who need a portable P.A. Powered by Class-D amplification, both models combine Bluetooth streaming, app-based DSP control, and all-in-one mixer integration, starting at $499.
- Renkus-Heinz has expanded its engineering department with the addition of three new team members. Hai Le joins the team as Embedded Software Engineer, Robert Newman takes on the role of Loudspeaker Engineering Technician, and Peng Yin joins as Senior Software Engineer.
- Genelec has named the recipients of its annual scholarships awarded in association with the Audio Engineering Society Educational Foundation (AESEF). Franco Galetto (Middle Tennessee State University) has received a grant as beneficiary of the Genelec Dr. Ilpo Martikainen Audio Visionary Scholarship, while Nancy Rico-Mineros (Stanford University Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics [CCRMA]) has been named the recipient of the Genelec Mike Chafee Audio Pioneering Scholarship.
- And lastly, as an aside to New York Times Games regarding today’s Mini Crossword: Speaking as pro audio editors who have to type the term a few hundred times a day, the correct shorthand pluralization of “Microphones” is “Mics.”