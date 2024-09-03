Lang 312L 500 Series Preamp Launched

Madrid, Spain (September 3, 2024)—Heritage Audio brand Lang Electronics has introduced the Lang 312L, a single-slot 500 Series-style preamp with a built-in lifter.

Modeled after a well-known 1970s preamp known for its usefulness in capturing drums and guitars, the new Lang 312L is a single-slot 500-Series unit offering +15 dB to +90 dB gain range. The 312L’s Ribbon & SM7 lifter can reportedly boost gain by +25 dB to accommodate the signal for gain-hungry mics. The distinctive-looking unit also features a front panel-positioned XLR/TS combo jack with TS hi-Z instrument DI, plus XLR mic inputs, along with switchable +48V phantom power, -20 dB PAD, and PHASE switching. Sporting a low—EIN (Equivalent Input Noise) -130 dBu—noise floor and fast transients, Lang 312L captures dynamics as intended.

Lang Electronics Inc.’s Lang 312L is shipping with an MSRP of $349.00, available in the U.S. via RAD Distribution.