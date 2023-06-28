Lang Electronics Revives PEQ-2 Program Equalizer

Newly revived, the Lang Electronics brand has introduced an updated version of the PEQ-2 Program Equalizer.

Madrid, Spain (June 28, 2023)—The vintage Lang Electronics pro-audio brand was recently acquired by Heritage Audio, and now the resurrected name’s first “new” product is out—the PEQ-2 Program Equalizer. Revived and revamped, the new EQ updates the original Model PEQ-2, developed 60 years ago to reportedly offer a sharper, tighter response.

With independent controls for Boost and Droop (Cut) of the High band, users can transform material in creative ways; there is also an HF Boost Bandwidth control to adjust the frequency range covered by the boost.

A high-end passive equalizer with inductors, the 21st Century-ported PEQ-2 Program Equalizer serves up 26 frequency options. It has Low Shelf boost and cut control and High Shelf cut, as well as a High Peak Boost with a completely variable Q (Bandwidth) setting that spans from Sharp to Broad. The range of Boost actually varies depending on the selected Bandwidth setting

The Low Shelf Boost offers eight frequencies to choose from: 20, 30, 40, 60, 80, 120, 160 & 240 Hz with up to 16 dB of boost.

The Low Shelf Droop offers four frequencies to choose from: 25, 50, 100 & 200 Hz with up to 18 dB of cut.

The High Peak Boost offers eight frequencies to choose from: 2.5, 3.75, 5, 7.5, 10, 12, 15 & 20 kHz with a boost that varies the maximum between 21 and 12.5 dB, depending on the Bandwidth setting.

The High Shelf Droop offers six frequencies to choose from: 2.5, 5, 7.5, 10, 15 & 20 kHz with up to 16 dB of cut.

The new unit is largely intended to be a spot-on recreation of the original Lang PEQ-2, with the same controls and sound processing. The transformer-balanced inputs and outputs are designed to provide a solid, noise-free signal. On the outer face of the unit, the large interface with stepped controls makes recall a speedy endeavor,

LANG Electronics Inc.’s PEQ-2 Program Equalizer is shipping and has a MAP of $899.00 USD; US distribution is handled via RAD Distribution.