Wolff Audio’s Latest 500 Series Module is a Freq

Los Angeles, CA (October 2, 2024)—Wolff Audio has introduced its Freq 500 series parametric EQ, designed by Paul Wolff and represented by Sound Vision Works. The Freq is a sweepable, four-band, proportional Q parametric EQ.

The Freq’s features are designed for equalization; the high and low bands feature an additional wide mode that changes the Q to a 3-octave wide fixed filter. An alternative method to traditional shelving EQ, the Freq’s wide mode aids transition to high and low frequency sweetening, and adds capabilities for a reportedly more nuanced, gradual boost. The two mid bands’ 1/3 octave lock mode allows for notching of problem frequencies.

Featuring a custom-designed Cinemag nickel and steel blended output transformer, the Freq is designed with an eye toward minimizing harmonic distortion, and is said to impart transparency without coloration.

“With the Freq, we set out to create an EQ that’s purposefully built and intuitive to use so as not to get in the way of a mix, but add to its flow,” says Wolff. “The less time you waste when making a record, the better. With the turn of a knob, the Freq’s responsiveness is incredibly apparent. It can be aggressive or it can be subtle; sharper and pointed, or wide and smooth. The Freq imparts an understated characteristic that acts as a “glue,” similar to working on an analog console, while leaving the overall color of a mix up to the engineer’s creative preferences. It really is the ‘everything’ EQ.”

The Freq is now available through select retailers for $787 and will be featured at the AES Show New York as part of Sound Vision Works offerings.