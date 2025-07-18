Sifu Audio Debuts Mix Dojo App

San Luis Obispo, CA (July 18, 2025)—Whether they’re musicians working on their own or longstanding pros at the top of their game, many engineers use other tracks as a reference when mixing their own material. With that in mind, Sifu Audio has launched its new Mix Dojo app, designed to help users make visual and aural comparisons between reference tracks and their own mixes, and then adjust their own mix’s drums, vocals and other levels to match the reference.

Mix Dojo is primarily aimed at those learning to mix, and more advanced users who want to reverse-engineer how others approach mixing. Mix Dojo provides real-time, visual mix feedback with insight into LUFS volume levels, balance, and more. Users drag-and-drop both a song and a reference track to see and edit levels of crucial elements such as vocals, bass and drums to match those in the reference track.

In addition to providing comparison of a WIP against a commercial track, the software also provides stem separation of stereo mixes and reference tracks without an internet connection, but its main purpose is to provide insight. Users can get specific LUFS levels for audio stems such as bass, drums, guitars, vocal and other elements, and Mix Dojo provides guidance on loudness, balance, clarity, and more, offering real-time suggestions to help fix common mix problems. When users are done making changes, the software can export the new mix in standard file formats.

Mix Dojo is available for Mac and Windows at the Sifu Audio website with an introductory price of $50 via the discount code INTRO50. A subscription is also available for $15/mo.