Mix Nashville 2026 Adds Wolff Audio Demos!

MIx Nashville just added the opportunity to see a slew of Wolff Audio gear in action in person, from consoles to the ProPatch 128R and much more!

Nashville, TN—Mix Music Production: Nashville returns to Music Row on Saturday, May 16, 2026 with a fresh lineup of panels, tech and sessions inside iconic recording studios. Just added to the agenda is the opportunity to see a slew of Wolff Audio gear in person, from consoles to the ProPatch 128R and much more!

Alongside our Mix sessions at BMG Union Station, our partners and sponsors are bringing their unique expertise directly to you all day long inside iconic rooms on Music Row—including BMG, RCA Studio A, Curb Studios and Black River.

WOLFF AUDIO CONSOLE AND DEMOS

Wolff Audio is taking over Addiction Sound Studios to give you the inside scoop on all their products.

They’ll be presenting the Wolff console and discussing its analog immersive mixing options and capabilities.

Wolff Audio will also demonstrate the ProPatch 128R, a fully analog, relay-based, digitally controlled patchbay. See how users like Vance Powell, Pete Lyman and Greg Wells have added the ProPatch to their mixing workflow.

You can also check out a selection of Wolff’s other products, including the MeMore and Collaborator headphone amps and cue systems, and the company’s 500 Series modules.

Wolff Audio will also be demonstrating a console in Studio 6.

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Discover more of the agenda for Mix Nashville, which will include panels on immersive mixing and monitoring, and breaking into the industry; a keynote on Bringing Music Back to Music Row: cool demos: Music Row studio presentations and more, all capped off with a fantastic studio crawl!

To register, or to learn more details, visit the Mix Nashville website.

For last-minute sponsorship information, please contact Janis Crowley.