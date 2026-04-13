Mix Nashville 2026 Announces ‘Monitoring the Immersive Mix’ Panel

We just added a key Mix Nashville panel with top pros in the field discussing the workflows, hardware and techniques of Monitoring The Immersive Mix.

Nashville, TN (April 13, 2026)—Mix Music Production: Nashville returns next month, hitting Music Row on Saturday, May 16, 2026 for its fourth year on Music Row with a fresh lineup of expert panels, cutting-edge tech and exclusive sessions inside iconic recording studios. Newly added to the agenda this year is a key immersive panel with the top pros in the field discussing the workflows, hardware and techniques of Monitoring The Immersive Mix.

MONITORING THE IMMERSIVE MIX: SPEAKERS AND HEADPHONES

Nothing beats the experience of listening to an immersive mix on a properly tuned 7.1.4 or 9.1.6 monitor system, but statistics show that more than 90 percent of consumers will be listening through headphones, soundbars or two-channel playback. For the mix engineer, headphones have become much more than a tool to “check” an immersive mix or keep an ear on the binaural version, they’ve become an integral part of the production process.

PANELISTS:

Rob Burrell — Mixer/Engineer/Producer, RB Productions Inc

Rob Burrell is a four-time Grammy Award-winning engineer based out of Nashville. Mixing out of his private space, emotionmix studios, his sonic diversity over 30 years spans multiple genres, label and independent artists, film, TV, and video games. Ever embracing new frontiers for musical expression through technology, the journey into immersive mixing and mastering seven years ago has brought a new palette of possibilities to Rob and the artists that he serves.

Ben Fowler — Producer/Engineer, Ben Fowler Recording

Ben Fowler is a Grammy Award-winning producer/engineer based in Nashville, Tennessee, passionate about helping artists create their music uniquely with a world-class performances and sound. After studying music theory and composition at Ball State University, he began working as an engineer at New York City’s legendary Power Station Studios. Earlier in his career, Fowler worked on multiple recordings with Eric Clapton which included Grammy Award-winning Journeyman, Rush (Tears in Heaven), and 24 Nights, as well as Michael McDonald (five times), Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Meatloaf, Billy Squier and Bad Company (three times).

After leaving New York and moving to Nashville, Ben began working with recording artists such as Kip Moore, Sara Evans, Rascal Flatts, Natasha Bedingfield, Blake Shelton and Canadian icon Paul Brandt for a 10-plus album stint. Outside of the studio, Ben is currently serving as a chapter governor of the Recording Academy Nashville Chapter, former vice president, and current co-chairman of the Producers & Engineers Wing, and a Leadership Music Alumni. Recently, Ben has been working on projects in both stereo and Dolby Atmos for artists including Megan Moroney, Riley Green, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Keith Urban, Marcus King, Max McNown, Old Dominion, Willie Nelson, Molly Tuttle, Charley Crockett, Ashley Cooke and others.

Jeff Huskins — Dolby Atmos Engineer, BMG

Jeff Huskins has produced, played on or engineered more than 20,000 records, resulting in the sales of over 110 million records worldwide over the last 30 years. In 2017, Jeff began a journey into the Dolby Atmos mixing and mastering world and has produced/mixed more than 4,000 songs in Dolby Atmos. With his primary studio located in the BMG’s Nashville headquarters, Jeff’s recent credits include Jason Aldean’s “Georgia” and “Macon” records, Ashley McBryde’s “Girl Going Nowhere” and “Never Will,” Lainey Wilson’s Grammy-winning “Bell Bottom Country,” Mammoth WVH’s ‘Mammoth II,” Waterparks’ “Greatest Hits,” ”Hollywood Undead’s “Hotel Kalifornia,” and the vast majority of the Eric Church catalog (including “Mr. Misunderstood,” “The Outsiders,” “Desperate Man,” “Heart,” and “Soul”), as well as cuts from Parmalee, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, Kolby Cooper, LoCash, Blanco, Willie Jones, John Morgan, Madeline Merlo, Everette, Pardyalone, Brooks & Dunn, Little Wayne, Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood, King Calaway, Papa Roach, Ledisi, Ambar Lucid, HunterGirl, Track45 and Frank Ray. The Spring of 2023 brought the release of BMG Studio A’s new YouTube Dolby Atmos channel—“Enter the ATMOSphere”—in which Jeff shares his processes and experiences in mixing and producing songs specifically for Dolby Atmos.

As of April 2026, Jeff has more than 45,000 followers, endorsements from Audeze, DAS, Triad Orbit, Vocalbooth.com, Heiserman, Neumann, Fab Filter, Sterling Modular, Wolff Audio, Eventide and more. Notable credits include:

• Grammy for Best Traditional Country Album – Zach Top, Ain’t in It for My Health

• Grammy for Best Country Album – Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country

• Jason Aldean “If I Didn’t Love You,” featuring Carrie Underwood; CMA 2022 Single of Year

• Jason Aldean “Trouble with a Heartbreak” (#1 Single)

• Eric Church’s ACM and CMA 2016 Album of the Year Mr. Misunderstood (mixed and mastered in Dolby Atmos)

• 62 #1s on Billboard and counting.

Jeff has recently been featured on Apple’s “Behind The Boards – The Engineers” playlist program.

Alan Litten — Engineer/Mixer/Atmos Mixer, Room With a ViewBio

Alan Litten is a recording engineer, stereo and Atmos mixer located in Nashville, TN. Over the last 30 years, he has worked in all genres from Pop to Country, R&B to Rock, Orchestral, television and film projects, and most notably Gospel and Jazz. Alan has worked in many of Nashville’s classic and historic studios, but since 2008, he has mixed almost exclusively from his private studio, Room With a View. From there, he’s garnered multiple Grammy nominations, Stellar and Dove Awards. Alan has also had a consistent string of high charting hits on Smooth Jazz and Gospel radio with multiple artists, achieving nine #1s and many top 10s.

Artists Alan has worked with include:

Legends: Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle Pop/R&B/Hip-Hop: The Backstreet Boys, Michael McDonald, Oleta Adams, Peabo Bryson, Howard Hewett, Wendy Moten, Jennifer Holliday, Faith Evans

Gospel: Take 6, Shirley Caesar, Rance Allen, Daryl Coley, The Mighty Clouds of Joy, Kirk Franklin, Myron Butler, Kim Burrell, FK&M, Marvin Sapp, Mitchell Jones, Marcus Cole, Keith Staten, The Group Fire, The Anointed Pace Sisters, Joe Pace and Colorado Mass, Sheri Jones-Moffett, Ted Winn, Vickie Yohe, Dedric Jones, William Becton, The Quiet Time Players CCM: Michael W. Smith, Bob Carlisle, FFH

Jazz: Donald Hayes, Marcus Anderson, Julian Vaughn, Kirk Whalum, Marion Meadows, Maysa, Peter White, Adam Hawley, Garrett Body

Gabe Simon — Producer/Songwriter, Abide By The Vibe

Gabe Simon is a songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist based in Nashville. He most notably wrote and produced the entirety of Noah Kahan’s critically acclaimed album Stick Season. The album led to Kahan’s Best New Artist Grammy nomination, an International Song of the Year nomination at The Brits, and many other award show honors (iHeart, People’s Choice, etc). Stick Season also debuted in #1 and #2 spots across the Billboard Album Charts across multiple genre categories. The project includes collaborations with Post Malone, Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Kacey Musgrave, and more.

More recently, Gabe co-wrote and produced/co-produced Kahan’s entire upcoming album including the most recent singles “The Great Divide” and “Porchlight.” Gabe’s other notable releases include Dermot Kennedy’s recent singles “Funeral” and “Refuge”, multiple releases across Jessie Murph and Koe Wetzel’s discographies, including the Country #1 “High Road”, Dua Lipa’s “Begging”, Lana Del Rey’s “Blue Banisters” & “Text Book”, Hailee Steinfeld & Anderson .Paak’s “Coast”, Maroon 5’s “Lovesick”, as well as songs with Role Model, James Bay, Ruel, COIN, Rag’n’Bone Man and more.

This is just one of the panels that are set for Mix Nashville, as well as the Keynotes, Music Row studio presentations, and more, all capped off with an eye-opening studio crawl.

WHO ATTENDS?

It’s an event tailored for musicians, producers and sound enthusiasts of all levels who are passionate about elevating their craft.

Music Producers · Recording Engineers · Mix Engineers · Live Sound Engineers · Musicians/Artists · Composers/Songwriters · Podcasters · Music Supervisors · Music Editors · Studio Owners · Chief Engineers · Record Label Executives · Studio Designers · Audio Educators/Students · Systems Techs · Systems Integrators · Streaming Audio Techs · Pro Audio Manufacturers · Product Designers

The early-bird rate for the event runs through April 18; don’t miss out as hundreds of the industry’s brightest music producers, mix engineers, musicians and system techs convene to prepare for the future of music.

Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Download the Sponsor Pack or contact Janis Crowley – [email protected].