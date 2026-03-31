Sound Devices Launches Astral Mini Plus Wireless Bodypack

Sound Devices has launched Astral Mini Plus, the latest iteration of the brand’s compact wireless transmitter bodypacks.

Reedsburg, WI (March 31, 2026)—Sound Devices has launched Astral Mini Plus, the latest iteration of the brand’s compact wireless transmitter bodypacks.

The new Mini Plus wireless transmitter offers the familiar ergonomic form factor of the Astral Mini while adding longer battery life, extended tuning flexibility, IP67 water resistance and improved usability features for faster setup times and operation. It is intended for location sound, live music and live theatre productions.

The new Mini Plus has been engineered for extended battery life with the XL-B14500 rechargeable cell, ensuring consistent performance for up to eight hours on long show days, extended rehearsals, or back-to-back scenes without needing a recharge or battery changeover. ​The transmitter can also now be topped off via USB-C.

The new product also now takes full advantage of Sound Devices’ SpectraBand extended 169-1525 MHz tuning range, which enables access to usable and legal frequency bandwidth worldwide. The transmitter can be operated anywhere, regardless of local spectrum regulations, making it appropriate for international productions or live tours.

Mini Plus incorporates Sound Devices’ GainForward technology, which enables simplified gain-staging at the mixer without having to touch a transmitter. According to the manufacturer, GainForward captures every nuance of speech or musical performance without danger of clipping. The transmitter also includes an ePaper display and new usability features for reduced setup times.

Astral Mini Plus is rated IP67 for water resistance, making it resistant to sweat, humidity and other sources of moisture.