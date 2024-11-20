Sound Devices Launches A20-HH Digital Wireless Handheld Mic

Reedsburg, WI (November 20, 2024)—Following extensive previewing over the last year, Sound Devices has introduced its long-anticipated A20-HH digital wireless handheld microphone. While primarily known for its products aimed at capturing sound for film and television production, this year has seen the company introduce its Astral wireless guitar system aimed at the live sound market, bringing its expertise to a new field. Now that expansion has taken a leap further with the introduction of the A20-HH.

The A20-HH handheld microphone features Sound Devices Astral functionality, providing users with a 470-1525MHz global tuning range, as well as the ability to be extensively customized. That starts with its reversible A20-HH CD1 Capsule Collar, which accepts multiple manufacturers’ capsules that utilize Shure or Sennheiser thread, as well as Sound Devices’ own CD1 Cardioid Capsule, a fully calibrated, dynamic vocal microphone with a patented dual-engine design. With the A20-HH Capsule Collar, changing capsules is as simple as removing three screws and flipping the collar over. The A20-HH gives the user optional external controls—one or three buttons or a slide switch—while the base unit has no controls on the outside to prevent accidental button pushes. Body shells can also be simply switched out as needed, allowing for them to be removed for customization to a performer’s liking without having to send an entire mic out to be decorated.

The microphone also offers flexibility for use in a variety of countries on an international tour, due to the global SpectraBand tuning range of 470-1525MHz, which allows the A20-HH microphone to be used worldwide. In addition, it uses the Sound Devices Astral family’s NexLink ultra-long-range remote control and GainForward architecture that allows users to control gain and trim at the front of house trim instead of on the microphone. It also includes an e-Paper display that shows mic and battery status.

The A20-HH microphone features the patented wideband RocketAntenna design, created so talent can grip the mic anywhere without causing attenuation. The mic is also water resistant, can reportedly survive numerous drops, and is powered by a standard XL-B18650 lithium-ion battery that can run more than 10 hours when the microphone is set at 10mW output.