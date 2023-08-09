Waves Magma Springs Reverb Plug-in Ships

Waves Audio has unveiled the third plug-in for its Magma series—Waves Magma Springs, serving up seven different springs evoking different eras.

Knoxville, TN (August 9, 2023)—Waves Audio has unveiled the third plug-in for its Magma series—Waves Magma Springs.

The Waves Magma Springs plug-in is a collection of seven of the most popular types of spring reverb, each harkening back to a different era in popular recorded music, since spring reverbs have been in use variously since the 1930s. The different springs within the plug-in include:

50’s, which is intended to recall the vibe of early rock & roll, tapping into the melancholic sound of old Memphis Blues records. Twang delivers a familiar “Tele-into-Vox” sound, though the company also suggests it be used on electronic music, especially on analog synths and looping arpeggios. Emulating a crucial part of that classic Motown sound, the Motor City spring type is said to provide size and weight that was so often heard on 1960s soul and R&B—particularly the drums.

For those looking for an all-around option, Classic is intended to be a versatile spring reverb sound, almost like a smooth plate reverb. Meanwhile, California recalls classic recordings from the 1960s and 70s with a bright tone said to accentuate vocals. Heavy is said to create a thick, overblown sound, while Dark Space serves up familiar vibes that are key to Dub music.

Magma Springs is available as a single plugin, or in the Mercury, Pro Show, and SD7 Pro Show bundles. It has also been added to the Waves Ultimate plugin subscription, which includes all 230-plus Waves plugins as monthly or annual subscriptions.