Waves Plug-ins Now OBS Studio-Compatible

Knoxville, TN (June 22, 2023)—Waves Audio plug-ins now officially run in OBS Studio, allowing users to apply them to video streams for Twitch, YouTube and more.

To run Waves Audio plug-ins in OBS Studio, users install the free Waves StudioRack plug-in chainer from Waves Central, insert Waves StudioRack on any audio source from the filters menu in the software, and continue loading Waves plug-ins inside StudioRack.

With Waves’ StudioRack now compatible with OBS Studio, users can apply Waves StudioRack’s audio processing capabilities to the sound quality of their recorded videos, podcasts, and live-streamed content.

With the new compatibility, users can clean unwanted background noise with AI-powered noise reduction; make voices sound more rich and present; improve the sound of zoom calls and phone microphones; ensure output levels are appropriate; change voice pitch, add effects, and vocoders; and add zero-latency real-time pitch correction for vocals in musical performances in live streams.

Waves Audio also now provides numerous AI-optimized StudioRack plug-in chains, which are intended to elevate the quality of streaming; to find them within the software, users should keep an eye out for Waves’ StudioVerse custom “OBS” tagged chains.