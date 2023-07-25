Waves eMotion LV1 Session Editor Debuts

Knoxville, TN (July 25, 2023)—Waves Audio has introduced its eMotion LV1 Session Editor, which allows engineers to set up LV1 mixer sessions offline.

The Session Editor for the Waves eMotion LV1 live mixer lets users prep in advance of arriving at a venue, allowing them to configure every aspect of the eMotion LV1 mixer session they will use at a show, regardless of their location or the computers they are using. When a user arrives at a venue, they load the offline session file into their main LV1 software and all session information drops into place, so that they only have to connect I/Os and assign servers and controllers.

The LV1 Session Editor has the same interface as the main version of the LV1 software mixer, so moving a session between the two is transparent. An LV1 session can be saved from the main LV1, allowing for it to be edited offline in the Session Editor, saved and reloaded into the main mixer. If a user already has presets, they can be incorporated into the offline session.

With the Session Editor software, users can assign and configure offline I/O devices and I/O control panels; configure all mixer preferences, custom layers, and so on; name all channels, buses, devices, and delay groups; configure plug-in racks, as well as set and save plug-in parameters; create routing to, from, and between devices; save all scenes and user-assigned keys; and more.