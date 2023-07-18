Roland JX-08 Sound Module — A Mix Real-World Review…in the USVI

Every year, Mix contributors Rich Tozzoli, Mike Dwyer and Bruce MacPherson decamp to St. John, USVI, and temporarily turn a house into a studio where they record TV cues while also testing new equipment and software, resulting in a bevy of Mix Real-World Reviews written in a unique part of the real world.

Keeping with the small and powerful theme, the Roland JX-08 polyphonic synthesizer rocks not only for its sound, but the tactile control over its parameters. Based on the mid-’80s classic Roland JX-8P polysynth, this modernized version features two-part multitimbral capabilities, dual/split modes and 17 built-in effects, such as chorus, reverb, fuzz and delay, which are actually quite good. It can act as an audio interface and can also be paired up with the optional K-25m keyboard.

Connected to the laptop via USB-C and played from the MIDI controller, we used it for a number of compositions that really begged for the sonic gifts that it can deliver. It’s sometimes easier to just make sounds from scratch rather than hope you’ll stumble upon a preset that fits (although there are 256 of them included). Good old-school parameter tweaking of the sliders and knobs is exactly what I did to get where we needed to go with it.

From big filter sweeps and creepy bells to huge basses and arpeggiated melodic lines (synced to MIDI beat clock), the Roland JX-08 delivered every time. Cross-modulation, pitch envelope and layering capability make the JX-08 a huge and powerful tool. It was a great addition to this year’s retreat, and its small size made it easy for me to bring in my carry-on. I’d love to see what Roland might have for next year!