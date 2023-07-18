Roland JX-08 Sound Module — A Mix Real-World Review…in the USVI

Every year, Mix contributors Rich Tozzoli, Mike Dwyer and Bruce MacPherson decamp to St. John, USVI, and temporarily turn a house into a studio where they record TV cues while also testing new equipment and software, resulting in a bevy of Mix Real-World Reviews written in a unique part of the real world.
Keeping with the small and powerful theme, the Roland JX-08 polyphonic synthesizer rocks not only for its sound, but the tactile control over its parameters. Based on the mid-’80s classic Roland JX-8P polysynth, this modernized version features two-part multitimbral capabilities, dual/split modes and 17 built-in effects, such as chorus, reverb, fuzz and delay, which are actually quite good. It can act as an audio interface and can also be paired up with the optional K-25m keyboard.
Ninth Annual St John, USVI Recording Retreat Results in Reviews
Connected to the laptop via USB-C and played from the MIDI controller, we used it for a number of compositions that really begged for the sonic gifts that it can deliver. It’s sometimes easier to just make sounds from scratch rather than hope you’ll stumble upon a preset that fits (although there are 256 of them included). Good old-school parameter tweaking of the sliders and knobs is exactly what I did to get where we needed to go with it.
Universal Audio Waterfall Rotary Speaker — A Mix Real-World Review…in the USVI
From big filter sweeps and creepy bells to huge basses and arpeggiated melodic lines (synced to MIDI beat clock), the Roland JX-08 delivered every time. Cross-modulation, pitch envelope and layering capability make the JX-08 a huge and powerful tool. It was a great addition to this year’s retreat, and its small size made it easy for me to bring in my carry-on. I’d love to see what Roland might have for next year!