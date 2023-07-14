Universal Audio Waterfall Rotary Speaker — A Mix Real-World Review…in the USVI

Recording in the US Virgin Islands, our review team put UA's Waterfall Rotary Speaker plug-in to the test.

Every year, Mix contributors Rich Tozzoli, Mike Dwyer and Bruce MacPherson decamp to St. John, USVI, and temporarily turn a house into a studio where they record TV cues while also testing new equipment and software, resulting in a bevy of Mix Real-World Reviews written in a unique part of the real world.

In my countless years of recording, I’ve used a lot of different Leslie cabinets and simulations of them. For the most part, nothing beats the real thing. However, Universal Audio‘s Waterfall Rotary Speaker plug-in, a vintage emulation of a Leslie 147 speaker cabinet, could be a game-changer.

Here’s how to make a plug-in Leslie simulator sound like a real Leslie in your recording environment:

Start with an emulation of a great Leslie.

Make the tube and drive character authentic.

Give the engineer microphone choices with classic examples.

Give the engineer mic placement choices to capture the magic.

In my opinion, UA has accommodated these long-unanswered requests. This plug-in can get sweet and lovely or dirty and grimy. The brake speed setting is unique as to the phase of the sound from different positions around the sphere. Remaining “untechnical,” it has a “sweep you up” feeling when you bring it into chorale and through fast speed.

Universal Audio has a hit. Lucky for me, it’s built into the company’s new Waterfall Rotary Hammond B-3 plug-in, so I can use it in several different ways.

Rich Tozzoli adds: This thing is not just for keyboards. I added the Rotary cabinet to a Les Paul guitar part on one of our cues, and it absolutely nailed it for vibe and character.