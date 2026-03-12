Drumforge DF-Xcite 2 – A Mix Mini Review

The Basics: Multiband harmonic exciter plug-in, $99 direct.

The Apps: Saturation was the “FX du jour” every single day of 2025, and this harmonic exciter from Drumforge, the makers of Joey Sturgis Tones, gives you four frequency bands (or just one, if you’d prefer) to dial-in your harmonic soup with total control. You have Drive and Mix controls, plus six selectable excitation models selectable on each band, plus variable crossover points and modes. If this can’t get your drum bus (or bass DI, guitar tracks, dirty vocal, bland synth, or…) excited, then good gawd, man, what can?