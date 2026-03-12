Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Drumforge DF-Xcite 2 – A Mix Mini Review

A bite-sized review of the new DF-Xcite 2 plug-in from Drumforge.

By Rob Tavaglione ⋅

The Basics: Multiband harmonic exciter plug-in, $99 direct.

The Apps: Saturation was the “FX du jour” every single day of 2025, and this harmonic exciter from Drumforge, the makers of Joey Sturgis Tones, gives you four frequency bands (or just one, if you’d prefer) to dial-in your harmonic soup with total control. You have Drive and Mix controls, plus six selectable excitation models selectable on each band, plus variable crossover points and modes. If this can’t get your drum bus (or bass DI, guitar tracks, dirty vocal, bland synth, or…) excited, then good gawd, man, what can?

Discover more great stories—get a free Mix SmartBrief subscription!

Rob Tavaglione

Rob is a journalist, producer/engineer, musician and songwriter who started with Pro Audio Review magazine in 2007, moved with PAR to Pro Sound News in 2015 and in turn moved to Mix with PSN. Rob opened Catalyst Recording in 1993, focusing on mobile recording, winning two Emmy’s along the way towards becoming an audio Jack-of-all-trades; mixing FOH and monitors, broadcast TV A1 and A2, mixing live sporting events, mixing theatre, chief engineer at the nation's top (Fortune 500) karaoke production studio, recording/mixing radio commercials, scoring film, mastering, teaching college-level audio courses, producing audio books and mixing streams/podcasts. Today Rob mostly records/produces/remixes musical artists across the spectrum and does lots of web-based mixing and mastering (Mac, smart-plugs and analog-summing, fwiw).

Tags ⋅

Close