Universal Audio Verve Analog Machines Plug-In — A Mix Real-World Review

MIX VERDICT: UNIVERSAL AUDIO VERVE ANALOG MACHINES THE TAKEAWAY: Think of it as an analog buffet; Verve Analog Machines puts ten different analog flavors at your fingertips. COMPANY: Universal Audio • www.uaudio.com

PRICE: $199; Essentials version: $99

PROS:

• Multiple tape-machine and preamp emulations.

• Useful for adding analog characteristics to tracks and buses.

• Sounds range from subtle tape effects to massive distortion.

• Useful for lo-fi effects.

• Easy to use.

• Cool-looking, retro graphics.

CONS:

• Limited adjustable parameters.

Verve Analog Machines is a native UADx plug-in that offers a collection of preamp and tape machine emulations that you can apply to tracks, buses or mixes. Although plenty of plug-ins on the market model individual preamps and tape machines, and many are excellent, most only give you one type of sound.

There’s nothing wrong with the à la carte method; it’s just that Verve Analog Machines provides ten sonic choices thanks to having ten individual processor emulations in one plug-in. Think of it as an analog buffet.

The Machines don’t precisely replicate specific vintage units. Instead, UA created generic modeled devices that offer an assortment of analog flavors. The Machines include six tape recorders with varying fidelity, ranging from studio units to obscure consumer decks. The four preamps feature both tube and solid-state models. Each Machine has a descriptive name, such as Warm, Thicken and Vintagize.

UA describes the Machines as “retro-futuristic analog,” and while that might read a bit contradictory, I get what the company—which says the plug-in is designed for “the modern musician, beatmaker and producer”—is aiming for. That said, Verve Analog Machines is useful for genres beyond EDM and hip-hop.

The 10 Machines are arranged linearly from the least distorted (Sweeten) on the left to the most distorted (Sputter) on the right. Each Machine has only two adjustable parameters, plus an Output level slider. The tape machines offer Drive and Warble knobs, and the preamps Drive and Tone.

Clearly, UA is aiming to reach a broad potential customer base and wants to keep the user interface simple. I can see where advanced users might wish for more adjustments, but it works well with what’s included, and it’s easy enough to insert an EQ or some other processor before or after it if you need additional sound-sculpting options.

Only one Machine can be active at a time. Each has a color-coordinated button near the top of the GUI that turns it on. You can also use arrow buttons to step through the various Machines in either direction. As is typical of its plug-ins, UA included a valuable selection of presets, including source-specific ones, and a preset browser lets you sort by category and keywords.

I found Verve Analog Machines to be a versatile mixing tool. Its distortion and saturation sounds were handy for spicing up almost any source type.

Some examples: I inserted the plug-in on a rather generic-sounding synth bass and used Glow, a tube-preamp emulation, to distort and fatten it. I used Warm, the next tape machine to the right of Sweeten—with the Drive turned up to about 65 percent—to distort, compress and add life to a drum loop. I frequently used Sweeten to add a subtle tape vibe to vocals and acoustic instruments. With low Drive and moderate Warble settings, I could inject some excitement and movement into overly static tracks without adding noticeable distortion.

One suggestion for a future release? It would be helpful to have a lock for the Drive control to maintain the same level when you switch between Machines. Currently, the parameter settings revert to the last one used on the Machine you switch to. Keeping the Drive at the same setting as you click through and listen to different Machines would make comparisons easier.

With Verve Analog Machines, UA adds another useful and great-sounding plug-in to its ever-expanding collection. It’s available via perpetual license or as part of the Spark subscription. A lower-cost version, Verve Analog Machine Essentials, which has four of the Machines—tape recorders only, no preamps—and less parameter control, is also available.