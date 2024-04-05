Universal Audio Verve Analog Machines Plug-Ins — A Mix Product of the Week

Universal Audio just released two native plug-ins this week—Verve Analog Machines and Verve Analog Machines Essentials.

New York (April 5, 2024)—Universal Audio just released two native plug-ins this week—Verve Analog Machines and Verve Analog Machines Essentials—which leverage the company’s long experience with analog modeling. The plug-ins make it easy for users to add a variety of authentic-sounding retro tape machine, tube and transistor flavors to their music.

Universal Audio says the plug-ins are “designed for the modern beat maker and producer” and will “give your recordings the colorful saturation and effects heard on countless hip‑hop, lo‑fi, electronic, rock, and experimental tracks.”

The new plug-ins feature a collection of modular effects (“machines”), cool retro graphics, simple interfaces, and plenty of user presets.

The flagship, Verve Analog Machines, includes 10 effects; each has two adjustable parameters: Drive and Tone on some and Drive and Warble on others. They also feature an output gain slider.

The effects include:

Sweeten (“studio-grade” tape emulation)

Edge (crunchy console saturation)

Glow (harmonic sheen like from a vintage preamp or channel strip)

Warm (tape emulation with added warmth and warble)

Thicken (“gritty lo-fi textures”)

Vintagize (“thrift store tape machine sound that’s older than your grandparents.”)

Distort (overdriven tube preamp)

Overdrive (saturated tape machine)

Fire (“fuzzy tape tone”)

Sputter (“over-the-edge distorted mayhem”)

Only one effect can be active at a time, but you can open additional plug-in instances to stack them.

UA is offering Verve Analog Machines at an introductory price of $99 until April 30, after which it will cost $199. It’s also included in UAD Spark subscriptions.

Verve Analog Machines Essentials (free until April 30, then $99) includes four machines: Sweeten, Warm, Thicken, and Vintagize. The effects engines are the same as on the flagship, but each module has only one control—a Drive knob—and no output gain adjustment.

Here’s the best news: Universal Audio is offering Verve Analog Essentials for free until April 30th. After that, it will rise to its regular price of $99.

Both plug-ins support AAX, Audio Units and VST, and run on Mac and Windows.

Find out more at the UA website.