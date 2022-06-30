SSL Adds Plug-In to Growing Complete Bundle

Oxford, England (June 30, 2022)—Solid State Logic has introduced its latest plug-in release, SSL X-Gate, the fourth new plug-in to be added to SSL’s Complete Bundle in recent months.

Featuring a rolling waveform graph, mid/side processing options and tweakable hysteresis using independent open & closed thresholds, X-Gate builds upon the company’s knowledge of hardware gates, all delivered through SSL’s advanced workflow interface. The new plug-in is suitable for music and content creators alike and is said to deliver a unique range of features for extended sound sculpting, sound design, audio restoration and mixing.

In addition to M1 processor compatibility, X-Gate also introduces variable lookahead times and zero additional plug-in latency at the lowest setting, making it a perfect tool for tracking situations where mic bleed can distract from the primary source material. Meantime, its EXP and Duck modes allow either transparent gating or ducking options; ducking is typically used for attenuating a signal when it exceeds a certain threshold, and this can be used in conjunction with a DAW’s sidechain function for intelligent ducking.

“X-Gate continues to expand the SSL plug-in offering with a comprehensive but easy-to-use surgical gating tool for mixing, live and broadcast applications.” commented Jonathan Sandman, plug-ins product manager at SSL. “Fast, snappy and precise, X-Gate is guaranteed to be your new workhorse plug-in for shaping drums and other instruments, adding punch to your mixes, and transparently fixing ghost notes, noise or room bleed.”

The new X-Gate plug-in is available now in several formats including VST2, VST3, AAX and AU. Along with the SSL Complete Bundle Subscription — from $14.99 per/month; terms and conditions apply — X-Gate will also be available at a cost of $129 ($89 until July 28, 2022).