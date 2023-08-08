Solid State Logic Launches G3 MultiBusComp Plug-In

SSL's new plug-in, the G3 MultiBusComp, brings multiband capabilities and new processing tools to the G Series glue & punch maker.

Oxford, UK (August 8, 2023)—Solid State Logic has launched a new plug-in, the G3 MultiBusComp, which brings multiband capabilities and new processing tools to the G Series glue & punch maker.

The SSL G3 MultiBusComp Plug-in takes the original G-Series Bus Compressor and adds multiband technology, advanced processing, and sidechain routing, providing SSL compression across three independently configurable frequency bands.

Also part of the new plug-in is the auto gain compensated G3 MultiBusComp’s 4K Drive control for adding warmth and character. Based on SSL’s SL 4000 Series, 4K Drive serves up that desk’s saturation characteristics and sound. It is available independently across each processing band, with the option to blend or ‘parallel’ with the original signal thanks to a wet/dry mix setting.

Also included is sidechain routing and processing, enabling users to customize the high pass and low pass filter cutoffs for each band, letting them accentuate or diminish specific frequencies using the per-band bell filter, and independently trigger each band from an externally routed sidechain signal within a DAW.

An auditioning feature offers mutually exclusive soloing on each band and each band’s sidechain input, enabling users to hear each band in isolation to make more informed mix decisions.

G3 MultiBusComp Plug-in is available on the SSL eStore to buy for $199.99, or via SSL’s Rent-to-Own plan. A 14-day free trail of G3 MultiBusComp is also available.