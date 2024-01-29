Solid State Logic PlateVerb Plug-In Debuts

Oxford, UK (January 29, 2024)—Solid State Logic has introduced its latest reverb plug-in, the PlateVerb, intended to be the first in a range of boutique reverb plug-ins with an effect pedal-style interface.

The PlateVerb plug-in emulates the sound of classic plate reverb within a DAW, combining two bespoke ‘SSL-crafted’ algorithms for Early Reflections and Late Reflections in an effort to recreate the sonic, mechanical, and damping properties of a plate reverb. With reverb decay times ranging from a subtle 100 milliseconds to 3 seconds, PlateVerb can provide depth, dimension, and ambiance to a variety of instruments and vocals.

The plug-in features color adjustment, ducking with external side-chain, and freeze, as well as early/late reflections control, decay and room size customization, damping controls and more.

The plug-in is available as part of SSL Complete subscription, SSL’s Rent To Own plan and for perpetual purchase via the SSL eStore. PlateVerb is also available as part of the ‘complete access’ dual subscription where users can access every SSL and Slate Digital plug-in.