The Oscar-Winning Sound Team of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The Oscar-winning sound team behind Top Gun: Maverick faced incredible challenges, from recording onsite in difficult locations, to collaborating during the pandemic.

Los Angeles, CA (March 13, 2023)—In May 2022, Top Gun: Maverick single-handedly led the rush back to theaters following a two-year, pandemic-induced decline in attendance. Nearly a year later, the audio pros who brought so much impact to film were honored March 12, 2023 at the 95th Annual Oscars ceremony, when they took home the award for Best Sound.

Find out how the international sound team recorded and re-created the sounds of fighter jets and much more for the stunning, action-filled sequel, as Mix co-editor Tom Kenny speaks with Al Nelson, Supervising Sound Editor; Bjorn Ole Schroeder, Supervising Sound Editor; Chris Burdon, Re-Recording Mixer; and Mark Taylor, Re-Recording Mixer.

Giving the Top Gun group’s acceptance speech at the Academy Awards, Al Nelson, Supervising Sound Editor, underlined the film’s role in getting audiences to return when he noted, “Thank you Academy and thank you to everyone who saw and heard this film together in theaters.”

He went on to add, “Thank you to our incredibly collaborative filmmakers—our director Joe Kosinski, and our producers Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Tommy Harper, Chris McQuarrie. Thank you to the sound artists to share this award with us at Skywalker Sound—Bjorn, Chris, Gary—and Twickinham and Sound Bites Studios in London.”