Mix Blog: Peek Inside Mick Jagger’s Home Studio

A man's home is his castle—but Mick Jagger's home really IS a castle! Let's see what the famed frontman has inside his home studio.

(February 24, 2026)—Everyone loves to see how the rich and famous live, and we at Mix are sooo not above that—within context. Rock royalty have the money (and room!) to use whatever gear they want, so we’re always interested in taking a gander at their home studios. Throw in a Rolling Stone and that’s pure, uncut catnip to us.

As it happens, one of our fellow Future brands, Home and Gardens, recently posted a fun story on a music room within La Fourchette, Mick Jagger’s 17th-century castle in the Loire Valley of France—Inside Mick Jagger’s Home Studio: An Unexpected Color Palette Creates a Bold Yet Cozy Atmosphere – A Case for Bright Accents in Neutral Spaces.

Click through and you’ll find a thoughtful article on how to recreate the look of the legendary frontman’s rehearsal space, as seen in an Instagram post (below) from about six years ago during the early days of the pandemic.

If you dig the rug, that yellow desk lamp or the wall panels, H&G has you covered and will tell you how to get that look for your own home studio (to be honest, his curtains remind me of the cover of Camera Obscura’s classic debut, 2006’s Let’s Get Out of This Country).

One thing the Home and Gardens article doesn’t have, however, is the part that matters the most to Mix readers, and that’s gear—and thank goodness, because that means we can steal their idea of ID’ing cool stuff in Mick’s pad!

Let’s get into it:

• Fender Stratocaster – if you’re reading Mix, you either own a Strat or know 30 people who do.

• Shure SM58 Cardioid Dynamic Microphone – Sir Mick has sung through the classic SM58 for decades on stage, so it’s not surprising that he’d have a few lying around the castle (as you do) for rehearsal purposes.

• Konig & Meyer Mic Stands, Music Stand, Pop Filter and Mic Clip – At first glance, you’d swear that the mic clip is a Sennheiser MZQ800, due to that oval on the side. They come bundled in with Sennheiser’s Evolution handhelds, but putting a Shure in that clip would be, like, seriously bad karma, man. Luckily, the mic clip is actually the similar Konig & Meyer 85035 Microphone Clip, which makes sense because the two mic stands are from K&M’s Proline, as is the Popkiller pop filter. Let’s guess that the music stand, barely visible behind the mic stands, is likewise a K&M product; given the design of the tripod legs, we’ll venture it’s a 10062 Robby Plus model.

• MESA/Boogie Rectoverb 1×12 50W Tube Guitar Combo Amplifier – That oh-so-Seventies yellow gooseneck lamp is sitting atop a mid-2000s all-tube offering from MESA/Boogie. Outfitted with a 12” Celestion speaker, the amp has an onboard spring reverb and a 2-channel design for capturing different vibes. Meticulous Mick hasn’t lost the three-footswitch pedal that came with the amp—it’s sitting on top, next to the lamp.

• Mackie SRM450 1000W 12″ Portable Powered Loudspeaker – Up on the silver speaker stand going face-to-face with the Stone in his home is a Mackie mainstay. The company says the SRM450 “is the most widely used portable loudspeaker ever” and the most up-to-date version sports application-specific speaker modes, an automatic feedback destroyer and an integrated 2-channel mixer.

• Marshall Acoustic Soloist AS80R Guitar Amplifier – Behind the SRM450’s speaker stand demurely sits a mid-1990s offering from Marshall. The 80-watt true stereo combo is built around a pair of 10″ Celestion K10L-50 speakers and is reportedly equally appropriate for acoustic and electric guitars when busking—something that Mick probably hasn’t had to do in a while.

• Unknown 48” Bass Trap – I tried to ID it, but that standing bass trap behind the Marshall was clearly designed to blend into the scenery and not be noticed. There’s no branding or telltale design signatures, and for all we know, it might be a DIY job, built on the spur of the moment to control and clean up low frequencies in the castle. Keeping a candle atop a sound absorber that’s likely filled with foam is never recommended, but rockstars like to live on the edge, don’t they?

Our sincere thanks to Home and Gardens!