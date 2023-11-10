ACT Entertainment Takes On PK Sound for North America

Jackson, MO (November 9, 2023)—Live performance technology supplier ACT Entertainment will now handle North American distribution for Canadian line array manufacturer PK Sound.

“As a Canadian manufacturer with a growing international profile, we were looking for a distribution partner in North America that could help augment sales in the territory, but also ultimately serve as a regional support center for our network,” says Jeremy Bridge, CEO, PK Sound. “Working with ACT Entertainment opens our company up to new opportunities. This will be especially valuable as we continue to grow our business and product offerings in the coming years.”

Included in the initial product offering that ACT will supply is PK Sound’s medium-format T10 robotic line source element, which offers remote, real-time control of vertical and horizontal coverage.

Coinciding with the agreement, ACT Entertainment has appointed industry veteran Ralph Mastrangelo as Director of Sales, Live Sound. Mastrangelo has an extensive background in and knowledge of the pro audio market, and for the past 30+ years has worked for companies like Clair Global and VER, leading business and product development. “I’m very excited to be a part of this unique partnership between PK Sound and ACT Entertainment,” he says.

Looking to the future, the partnership between ACT Entertainment and PK Sound will continue to expand, with plans for the distributor to oversee North American product service and assist with the PK Alliance rental network. The ACT team will spend the coming months being trained by PK Sound’s engineering team to learn the ins and outs of the company’s various technologies.

“It has been a pleasure getting to know the ACT Entertainment team and finding ways for our companies to collaborate,” says James Oliver, Chief Strategy Officer, PK Sound. “We are currently working to stockpile the ACT Entertainment facilities with PK Sound inventory and components and aim to have them fully up and running for service and repairs by mid-2024.”