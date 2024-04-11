With New System, Gearforce Joins PK Alliance

Vancouver, BC, Canada (April 11, 2024)—Vancouver-based live sound specialists Gearforce have purchased a PK Sound T10 robotic line source system.

Now, as a PK Alliance member, Gearforce can augment its T10 system with exclusive access to the large-format Trinity Black robotic array elements from the Alliance’s global dry-hire inventory. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of PK Sound in North America.

“Gearforce takes pride in deploying industry-leading technologies with the highest level of service for any project we take on,” says Rob Nevalainen, founder and president, Gearforce. “PK Sound’s multi-axis robotic coverage control is an industry first and our team recognized the advantages it could bring to some of our projects.”

Gearforce’s PK Sound inventory includes 16 T10 robotic line source elements and eight T218 intelligent subwoofers, driven by a PK Cell modular touring rack. The company’s PK deployments to date include multiple stages at the Monstercat Compound, Shambhala Music Festival and Bass Coast Electronic Music and Art Festival.

Founded in 2000, Gearforce provides live sound solutions for international tours, major festivals, events and high-profile performance installations. Recent clients include Bryan Adams, Diana Krall and Jann Arden, in addition to venues like Vancouver’s historic Orpheum Theatre. Several Gearforce representatives are Avid Certified Instructors, and the company has the largest inventory of Avid digital mixing consoles in Canada.